Silversea: 'Sell and Sail Free' Program for Expedition Cruises

Silversea has launched its "Sell and Sail Free" promotion, inviting travel agents in the U.S. and Canada to earn a complimentary expedition cruise for two when they sell three suites between February 1 and April 30, 2020, according to a press release.

The three suites may be booked on any 2020 and 2021 expedition voyage aboard Silver Wind Expedition, Silver Explorer and Silver Cloud (excluding 2021 Expedition World Cruise and segments).

The program rewards agents who qualify with a free voyage chosen from more than a dozen eligible expedition sailings in 2020 and 2021.

The options includes a nine-day, Vancouver-to-San Diego voyage on Silver Cloud, exploring the American West Coast; four Antarctica journeys of 10 to 14 days sailing round trip from Ushuaia on Silver Cloud and Silver Wind; a 19-day, island-hopping South Pacific cruise from Darwin to Apra aboard Silver Explorer; and Silver Explorer's 14-day, round-trip voyage from Dunedin to the UNESCO-listed New Zealand Subantarctic Islands.

"Our Sell and Sail Free program is our way of showing appreciation and rewarding our travel agent partners for their loyalty and efforts," said Mark Conroy, Silversea's managing director for the Americas. "It's also an opportunity for agents to enjoy the all-inclusive luxury of Silversea as they gain first-hand knowledge of the uniquely enriching experience that our expedition product offers."