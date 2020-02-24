Disney Returns to Greece with Summer 2021 Deployment

In summer 2021, Disney Cruise Line will return to Greece as well as European destinations, Alaska ports and more, the line announced.

Plus, Disney Cruise Line will visit three first-time ports of call in Greece, Sweden and Norway.

In summer 2021, a new collection of itineraries is part of Disney Cruise Line’s grand tour of Europe. From May through July, the Disney Magic will sail in the Mediterranean including the Greek Isles, Spain and the French Riviera. From late July through September, the ship will sail in the British Isles, northern Europe, the Baltic, Iceland and Norwegian fjords.

The Disney Magic will Greece in summer 2021, with calls in Mykonos and Santorini on four cruises ranging from eight to 11 nights.

Each of these unique Mediterranean itineraries combines a selection of stops in Greece with visits to other notable cities in the region. Noteworthy ports of call in Greece include Katakolon near ancient Olympia – home to the first Olympic Games – and the Greek island of Kefalonia, a first-time port of call for Disney Cruise Line.

One cruise features a stop at the city of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Additional first-time ports of call for Disney Cruise Line include the medieval city of Visby, Sweden, Eidfjord, Norway.

The Disney Wonder will return to Alaska for the 2021.

Departing from Vancouver, Canada, seven-night itineraries will visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Dawes Glacier. One nine-night Alaskan adventure will visit Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Juneau and Ketchikan. A special five-night cruise will travel to Dawes Glacier and Ketchikan.

There will also be sailings in the Caribbean for the summer season ranging from three ot night nights. Most itineraries include a stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

In addition to seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, near Orlando, Florida, and the Walt Disney World Resort, the the Disney Fantasy will embark on an assortment of itineraries throughout the summer of 2021. These include a six-night sailing and an extended nine-night Caribbean cruise. Three-, four- and five-night Bahamian cruises round out the Disney Fantasy summer season – all including a stop at Castaway Cay. One special five-night cruise features two stops at Disney’s private island.

The Disney Dream will provide even more opportunities for guests to visit Castaway Cay in the summer of 2021 with all three- and four-night Bahamian cruises calling on the private island paradise.