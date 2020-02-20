MHA

Windstar Cancels Asia Program on Star Breeze

Star Breeze

Due to concerns of coronavirus (COVID-19) and out of an abundance of caution, Windstar Cruises has decided to make changes to its 2020 deployment for the Star Breeze, according to a statement.

Thus, the Star Breeze’s 2020 Asia program is canceled.

"We regret the inconvenience to booked guests on these sailings which were scheduled to depart August 25 through November 16, 2020," said a statement from the company.

New sailings are under development for the Star Breeze in Alaska in August and September 2020 followed by a cruise down the West Coast of the United States en route to Tahiti.

Details will be available soon for the new itineraries. 

February 20, 2020
