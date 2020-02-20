CMV Announces Seven Ship Fleet Parade in 2021

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced the preliminary details of the cruise line’s first ever special fleet parade and regatta event which will be held in Rotterdam on August 28 2021.

This is part of a unique maritime celebration of CMV’s traditional style of cruising, the introduction in 2021 of the latest classic ships to join the fleet Amy Johnson and Ida Pfeiffer, and to celebrate Cruise Port Rotterdam’s 25th Anniversary, the company said.

CMV’s classic and traditional ships will sail in convoy in both directions, up and down the Maas River for twenty-eight nautical miles.

The Marco Polo has been chosen to spearhead the parade in recognition of being CMV’s first ever deployed vessel. Following in her wake will be CMV’s new flagship, Amy Johnson, followed by Magellan, Columbus, Astor and sister ships, Vasco da Gama and Ida Pfeiffer.

Chris Coates, CMV’s Group Commercial Director commented: “This unique maritime celebration and event will bring together over 8,000 cruise passengers onboard our fleet of seven cruise ships sailing from four British, two German and one French home port to Rotterdam, Europe’s largest commercial and growing cruise port. We were looking for a North European port with a rich maritime heritage and seafaring tradition, an impressive river transit to the heart of a city and the berths to support such an event. Rotterdam was the clear winner and we are delighted to be working with such a great team at Cruise Port Rotterdam.”

The CMV ships will be arriving in Rotterdam between in the morning and will stay in port all day and depart early evening.

Complimentary shuttle buses will operate between the ships to transport local residents and tourists alike to view the ships and join in the fun and celebrations, with quayside folkloric events planned. Special celebratory events are also planned in the city of Rotterdam with complimentary shuttle buses available for the passengers.

Mai Elmer, Executive Director Cruise Port Rotterdam added: “Rotterdam is thrilled and honoured to receive all of CMV's ships at once. We are so excited and cannot wait to see all of them in Admiral sailing on our river.”