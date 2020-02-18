Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Sapphire Princess Redeploying to Australia

Sapphire Princess

Princess Cruises has made the decision to redeploy the Sapphire Princess to Australia six months earlier than previously planned with 44 new cruises from five major cities.

The new year-long program for Sapphire Princess in Australia will be on sale beginning Thursday, February 27, 2020, by contacting a professional travel advisor, calling Princess Cruises, or booking online.

Princess said port closures in Asia "impacting our cruise operations in China and Southeast Asia, we have made the decision to cancel and modify additional voyages on Sapphire Princess in 2020."

The changes mean the entire summer season from Shanghai aboard the ship has been cancelled.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

February 17, 2020
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide