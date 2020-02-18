Sapphire Princess Redeploying to Australia

Princess Cruises has made the decision to redeploy the Sapphire Princess to Australia six months earlier than previously planned with 44 new cruises from five major cities.

The new year-long program for Sapphire Princess in Australia will be on sale beginning Thursday, February 27, 2020, by contacting a professional travel advisor, calling Princess Cruises, or booking online.

Princess said port closures in Asia "impacting our cruise operations in China and Southeast Asia, we have made the decision to cancel and modify additional voyages on Sapphire Princess in 2020."

The changes mean the entire summer season from Shanghai aboard the ship has been cancelled.