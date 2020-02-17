Lindblad's National Geographic Endurance Completes Sea Trials

Lindblad's new National Geographic Endurance has successfully completed her first sea trials in Storfjorden, which is the entrance of Geirangerfjord, according to a press release.

During the trials, the ship was put through a series of exercises which tested engines, azipods, navigation systems and emergency maneuvers.

The first of two new polar vessels for the line, the 126-guest National Geographic Endurance is fully stabilized with the highest ice class (PC5 Category A) of any purpose-built passenger vessel, and features the distinctive X-Bow which will result in a more comfortable ride as well as better fuel efficiency and fewer emissions for reduced environmental impact, the company said.

The National Geographic Endurance is back in the shipyard currently undergoing final outfitting before delivery set in March. She will embark on her maiden voyage, Svalbard in Spring: Polar Bears, Arctic Light and Epic Ice on April 2, 2020 followed by a series of expeditions exploring areas both familiar and new, presenting opportunities to explore further, including the Northeast Passage.

