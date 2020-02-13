Fincantieri Presents Scarlet Lady for Delivery

The Scarlet Lady, the first of four ships for Virgin Voyages, was presented today for delivery at Fincantieri's shipyard in Genoa Sestri Ponente.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by the President and CEO of Virgin Voyages Tom McAlpin, by the Governor of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, by the Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, welcomed by the Chairman of Fincantieri Giampiero Massolo, and its CEO Giuseppe Bono.

The new ship is 110,000 tons, 278 meters long and 38 meters wide. A second ship, the Valiant Lady, follows in 2021 while more sister ships come in 2022 and 2023.

The ships all feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,160 crew members onboard to deliver Virgin service.

The quality of life onboard is guaranteed by the "comfort class" certification, said Fincantieri, requiring minimum levels of noise and vibration, as well as by an extensive use of home automation.

hanks to this, by installing an app on their smartphones, guests are able to manage a wide range of cabin functions (air conditioning, lighting, opening and closing of blinds, music, and television).

The ship is equipped with an energy production system of approximately 1 MW, which uses the diesel engine’s waste heat. In addition to a scrubber system for the waste management of sulfur dioxides, the new ship is also fitted with a catalytic converter, which reduces nitrogen oxides. The Scarlet Lady also is entirely equipped with led lights to reduce energy consumption, while the hydrodynamic design of the hull provides excellent performance with consequent fuel saving.