Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Havila Orders at Tersan; Delivery End of 2021; Replacement Vessels To Be Used

Havila Rendering

After problems at Barreras in Spain, Havila Voyages officially announced it has signed contract with the Tersan for the construction of two more Norwegian coastal vessels, with construction set to start soon. 

Havila said in a prepared statement it had "sufficient equity and loan approval to fully finance all four vessels at Tersan."

The company has a contract to service the Norwegian coastal route with four ships starting in 2021.

Delivery for the second set of vessels is projected toward the end of 2021, which would be a year later that originally anticipated for two of the company's four coastal ships.

Starting in 2021, the company expects to have two new ships from Tersan and two more under construction, which will force it to use two replacement vessels. Havila did not elaborate on what ships it would charter for the 2021 season, but said it had inspected various ships.

CEO of Havila Voyages Arild Myrvoll said that Tersan had the capacity to start the construction process soon and that the yard has all the documentation they need in addition to experience from the first two vessels.

"What we have seen of Tersan so far in terms of its construction of the first two vessels looks very promising. They stick to the schedule and their work is high quality," he said.

