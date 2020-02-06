CIN Digital Reports

Japanese Authorities Turn Away Westerdam Call

Westerdam

Holland America Line announced that it has been notified that the Japanese Government "will not allow Westerdam to call in Japanese ports," according to a statement. 

The ship was scheduled to turnaround in Yokohama in place of Shanghai on February 15.

"We are quickly working to develop alternate plans for guests currently onboard and will keep them updated as information becomes available. As well, the latest updates will be posted here as soon as they are finalized," the company said, in a statement posted to its website.

The Seattle-based cruise line said the ship is not in quarantine and there are no known cases of coronavirus onboard.

The Feb. 15 cruise currently scheduled to embark in Yokohama has been cancelled. Booked guests and their travel advisors will be notified with further details.

The ship was also denied a call in the Philippines recently due to health concerns by shoreside authorities.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,102 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Venice
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide