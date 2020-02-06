Japanese Authorities Turn Away Westerdam Call

Holland America Line announced that it has been notified that the Japanese Government "will not allow Westerdam to call in Japanese ports," according to a statement.

The ship was scheduled to turnaround in Yokohama in place of Shanghai on February 15.

"We are quickly working to develop alternate plans for guests currently onboard and will keep them updated as information becomes available. As well, the latest updates will be posted here as soon as they are finalized," the company said, in a statement posted to its website.

The Seattle-based cruise line said the ship is not in quarantine and there are no known cases of coronavirus onboard.

The Feb. 15 cruise currently scheduled to embark in Yokohama has been cancelled. Booked guests and their travel advisors will be notified with further details.

The ship was also denied a call in the Philippines recently due to health concerns by shoreside authorities.