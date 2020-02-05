Costa Cancels More February Sailings from China

Costa Crociere today cancelled more February sailings from mainland China, essentially suspending operations through the end of the month.

The company cancelled the Feb. 14, 19, 24 and 28 departures aboard the Venezia from Shanghai, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The Atlantica's Feb. 15, 20, 24 and 29 cruises from Shenzhen are also cancelled, as are neoRomantica's Feb. 16 and 20 sailings from Xiamen, and the ship's Feb. 25 and 29 cruises from Wenzhou.

The Costa Serena is also out of service, with its Feb. 15, 20 and 25 cruises from Tianjin cancelled.

As for the ships, the neoRomantica currently sits docked in Vietnam, the Atlantica is at a pier in Japan, the Venezia is at sea and the Serena is also in Japan.

The Italian brand has yet to announce alternative plans for its four ships based in China.