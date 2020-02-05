Diamond Princess to be Quarantined for 14 Days; 10 Positive for Coronavirus

The Diamond Princess will be quarantined in Japan for a period of 14 days with passengers and crew aboard, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, after 10 guests tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Japanese authorities had already quarantined the ship earlier this week as a passenger that had sailed on the ship and disembarked in Hong Kong had developed symptoms six days later.

The 10 guests that had tested positive have reportedly been transferred ashore under quarantine for treatment, according to news reports, which added that only 273 guests had been tested.

"The ship plans to go out to sea to perform normal marine operations including, but not limited to, the production of fresh water and ballast operations before proceeding alongside in Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard," according to a statement from Princess.

Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable.

Princess will continue to fully cooperate with and follow the instructions of global medical authorities and the Japanese government, the company said, in a press statement.

There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew currently onboard covering a range of nationalities. Approximately half the guests onboard are from Japan.

An announcement onboard that was posted to social media said any questions could be directed to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, which has been looped into the ship's phone system.