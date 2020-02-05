Marella Dream Drydocks at Palumbo Shipyards

Palumbo Shipyards continues to have a strong focus on the cruise market, according to a company statement, recently working on the Pullmantur Zenith for a wetdock and with the Marella Dream now drydocked at Viktor Lenac for an intensive refurbishment and steel renewal work.

The yard group runs four yards focused on commercial vessel maintenance and repair: Naples (Italy), Messina (Italy), La Valletta (Malta), Victor Lenak Rijeka (Croatia) offering several drydocking solutions.

Among the most popular jobs are ballast water management and scrubber installations, according to a yard press release, noting it had been named the number one company in Europe for scrubber installations during 2019 by a research firm.

Other projects include refits on container vessels and very ferries.

"Drydocking and general repairs remains our core business however the yard observed strong demand from the market for the installation of scrubbers to be in compliance with the new IMO regulations that will be enforced soon," the yard said, in a press release. "Palumbo Shipyards completed mainly at his Malta and Rijeka facilities installations of several scrubbers on a series of Ro Ro Pax Vessels belonging to Grimaldi (Minoan Lines) and Corsica Linea; the remainder of the vessels are already contracted throughout 2020."

Currently docked in dock 6 at Malta is CMA CGM’s Tosca which is the largest vessel ever docked since Palumbo took management of the Maltese yard, as the ship will undergo an extensive drydock including Panama Canal retrofits work, BWTS installation and a new propeller installation.

The Messina Shipyard is currently working on a scrubber installation o/b Cruise Olbia and Cruise Smeralda, while the Naples Shipyard is busy with the repairs of Moby Lines’ Moby Kiss, Tirrenia’s Isola di Capraia and Montanari’s tanker Valle di Granada