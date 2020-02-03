Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Diamond Princess Held in Quarantine in Japan

Diamond Princess

The Diamond Princess is being held by Japanese authorities under quarantine at anchor in Yokohama due to coronavirus concerns.

Princess Cruises Japan has meanwhile issued a statement, postponing the ship's turnaround by 24 hours due to an inspection by Japanese health authorities.

Princess said the test was a normal procedure following the news that a passenger that had sailed on the ship and disembarked in Hong Kong had developed symptoms six days later. 

According to Japanese news reports, the 80-year-old man boarded the ship in Yokohama on Jan 20 and disembarked on Jan. 25 in Hong Kong.

"Prioritizing the safety and health of our passengers and crew onboard, we are currently working closely with the Japanese health authorities to assist in the inspection," Princess said, in a statement. 

The Diamond Princess is on a 16-day cruise roundtrip from Japan.

 

Acapulco