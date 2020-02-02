Princess Updates Sapphire Deployment Through June

Princess Cruises has made a number of deployment changes due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Voyage H013 will now arrive in Tokyo, Japan (Yokohama) instead of Shanghai on May 2

Voyage H014 will now depart from Tokyo, Japan (Yokohama) instead of Shanghai on May 2

Voyage H015 will now arrive in Tokyo, Japan (Yokohama) instead of Shanghai on June 3

Princess Cruises has also cancelled the following voyages sailing roundtrip to Shanghai on Sapphire Princess – June 3, 2020 and June 11, 2020.

The company said it is also looking to remove the transit calls to Shanghai on May 1 and July 17 on Sun Princess, replacing with Japan ports of calls (actual ports to be announced).