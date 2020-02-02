CIN Digital Reports

St. Lucia Turns Away AIDA Ship Due to Health Concerns

AIDAperla

The coronavirus outbreak scare may be extending to the Caribbean as St. Lucia turned away the AIDAperla on Saturday due to health concerns.

Health Minister Senator Mary Isaac was quoted in local media saying that while there was no suspected case on coronavirus, there were “some people suffering from upper respiratory track infections,” and for that reason, the ship was not allowed to dock.

The ship is departed from Barbados on Jan . 30 for a two-week roundtrip sailing, with scheduled calls in St. Vincent, Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Johns, La Romana, Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire and Grenada.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,102 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Venice
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide