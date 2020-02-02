St. Lucia Turns Away AIDA Ship Due to Health Concerns

The coronavirus outbreak scare may be extending to the Caribbean as St. Lucia turned away the AIDAperla on Saturday due to health concerns.

Health Minister Senator Mary Isaac was quoted in local media saying that while there was no suspected case on coronavirus, there were “some people suffering from upper respiratory track infections,” and for that reason, the ship was not allowed to dock.

The ship is departed from Barbados on Jan . 30 for a two-week roundtrip sailing, with scheduled calls in St. Vincent, Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Johns, La Romana, Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire and Grenada.