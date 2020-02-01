A Look at the New Emerald Azzurra

The Scenic Group has announced a new 100-guest super yacht in the Emerald Azzurra on Saturday, with delivery set for 2021. The new ship joins the Emerald Yacht Cruises brand, part of the Emerald Cruises portfolio.

While certified for unrestricted passenger ship operations in all ocean regions except polar, the Emerald Azzurra has been uniquely custom-designed to cruise the waters of the Adriatic Coast, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean offering guests an intimate, boutique yachting experience, the company said.

A la carte dinners and breakfast and lunch buffets will be provide in the spacious Reflections Restaurant (above). Scenic said guests can expect fresh, locally sourced produce, with complimentary sommelier-paired wine, beer or soft drinks with lunch and dinner.

Guests will have access to a special marina platform for a variety of activities, including paddleboards and snorkelling equipment.

The ship features three tenders and two zodiacs for shore landings in true super yacht style.

The Horizon Bar, pictured above, will serve as a central gathering point.

Suites have been designed with modern feel, ensuite bathrooms and all of the quality finishes expected of a world-class super yacht, the company said. More than 88% of suites also feature a balcony, with these spacious suites starting at 28sqm. A balcony stateroom is pictured above; below: deluxe balcony stateroom.