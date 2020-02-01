Emerald Announces 100-Guest Ocean Ship

Emerald Azzurra

The Scenic Group has announced a new 100-guest super yacht, Emerald Azzurra, the first vessel launched under the new Emerald Yacht Cruises brand, part of the Emerald Cruises portfolio.

“Emerald Waterways has been operating award-winning river cruises since 2014,” said Glen Moroney, owner and Chairman of the Scenic Group. “The launch of Emerald Yacht Cruises and the stunning new Emerald Azzurra are a logical extension of the Emerald Cruises portfolio, adding intimate yacht cruising to its Emerald Waterways river cruise offering.

“This launch also provides a unique opportunity to introduce the Emerald Cruises brand to the Australian market."

The Terrace Dining

While certified for unrestricted passenger ship operations in all ocean regions except polar, the Emerald Azzurra has been uniquely custom-designed to cruise the waters of the Adriatic Coast, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean offering guests an intimate, boutique yachting experience, the company said.

Pool Area

The Emerald Azzurra is being built by the Halong Shipbuilding Company (HLS) in Ha Long City, Vietnam and will be launched in July 2021. The Halong Shipbuilding Company is contracted to build the hull and fit all machinery for Emerald Azzurra, with all interior fitout being directly managed by Emerald Cruises project team, according to a press release. 

Steel was cut in Dec. 2019.

