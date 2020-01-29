Cunard Modifies Asia Itinerary for Queen Mary 2

Cunard Line has made the decision to change a scheduled call for the Queen Mary 2 from Hong Kong to Singapore.

"We have made the decision to cancel Queen Mary 2's call to Hong Kong on February 18/19 and replace it with Singapore on the same dates. We will continue to monitor the situation for future Cunard calls to Shanghai and Hong Kong and amend itineraries as necessary," the company said, in a prepared statement.

"Any guests now joining or leaving Queen Mary 2 in Singapore will be contacted and will be supported with amending travel arrangements.

"Although the risk to our guests and crew is very low, we are closely monitoring the situation. Our medical experts are coordinating closely with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to implement control measures for our ships."