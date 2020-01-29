Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Cunard Modifies Asia Itinerary for Queen Mary 2

Queen Mary 2 in Singapore

Cunard Line has made the decision to change a scheduled call for the Queen Mary 2 from Hong Kong to Singapore.

"We have made the decision to cancel Queen Mary 2's call to Hong Kong on February 18/19 and replace it with Singapore on the same dates. We will continue to monitor the situation for future Cunard calls to Shanghai and Hong Kong and amend itineraries as necessary," the company said, in a prepared statement.

"Any guests now joining or leaving Queen Mary 2 in Singapore will be contacted and will be supported with amending travel arrangements.

"Although the risk to our guests and crew is very low, we are closely monitoring the situation. Our medical experts are coordinating closely with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to implement control measures for our ships."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,752 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide