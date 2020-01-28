Holland America Shifts Turnaround from Shanghai to Yokohama

Holland America Line will conclude the Westerdam's 14-night Taiwan and Japan cruise in Yokohama as opposed to Shanghai on Feb. 15, according to a note sent to booked guests.

The 14-night cruise leaves from Hong Kong on Feb 1., with port stops in Manila, Kaohsiung, Keelung, Ishigaki, Naha, Nagasaki, Busan and Sasebo.

The voyage was originally scheduled to conclude in Shanghai on Feb. 15, but that turnaround has now shifted to Yokohama, Japan.

Holland America said that while it did not anticipate any changes during the boarding process at Kai Tak scheduled for Feb. 1, it was avoiding mainland China, citing a note from the U.S. CDC regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Guests that booked air through Holland America Line will have their flights rebooked, the company said.