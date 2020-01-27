Engines Removed from Windstar's Star Breeze

Star Breeze's Old Powerplant

The original engines have been removed from the Star Breeze at a Fincantieri yard in Palermo, Sicily.

"We are re-engining Star Breeze as part of the $250 Million Star Plus Initiative," Windstar said, in a social media post. "Just removed four propulsion 33-year old main engines and three electrical generators. This week four more powerful new engines will be installed; 2 for propulsion and 2 for electrical generation."

New Wartsila powerplants are scheduled to go into all three Star-class ships from Windstar, enabling the ships to sail faster while consuming less fuel.

The months-long drydock for each vessel will add a new midsection with capacity for 100 more guests, but also a host of further upgrades: two new restaurants, a new pool, a new spa, and countless technical advancements, including complete engine replacements.

Windstar will take half of its fleet – Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride – and renovate each ship in succession. Work on the ships begins in October 2019 and ends in November 2020. The total capacity of the expanded ships will be 312 guests. 

Cruise Maryland