The original engines have been removed from the Star Breeze at a Fincantieri yard in Palermo, Sicily.

"We are re-engining Star Breeze as part of the $250 Million Star Plus Initiative," Windstar said, in a social media post. "Just removed four propulsion 33-year old main engines and three electrical generators. This week four more powerful new engines will be installed; 2 for propulsion and 2 for electrical generation."

New Wartsila powerplants are scheduled to go into all three Star-class ships from Windstar, enabling the ships to sail faster while consuming less fuel.

The months-long drydock for each vessel will add a new midsection with capacity for 100 more guests, but also a host of further upgrades: two new restaurants, a new pool, a new spa, and countless technical advancements, including complete engine replacements.

Windstar will take half of its fleet – Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride – and renovate each ship in succession. Work on the ships begins in October 2019 and ends in November 2020. The total capacity of the expanded ships will be 312 guests.