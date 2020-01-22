Windstar Reveals New Menu at Spanish Restaurant Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso

Windstar Cruises has revealed the menu at Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso, a new restaurant that the company is introducing on its three all-suite ships as part of the $250 Million Star Plus Initiative.

Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso will make its debut in May 2020 on the Star Breeze, followed later in 2020 on sister ships Star Legend and Star Pride.

By opening Cuadro 44, Sasso’s mission is to introduce cruisers around the globe to the flavorful and varied cooking of Spain, according to a press release.

"I want our guests to taste the kaleidoscope of Spain’s flavors,” said Sasso, whose menu spans the country from seaside País Vasco to North-African influenced Andalucía. “We're going to make it feel as real as possible – like you’re floating on land in Andalucía with flamenco music playing and you’re looking out at the water from the beach.”

A hallmark of Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso will be its appetizer presentation, Windstar said, in a press release.

Every guest will be welcomed with an array of options from the menu.

“A lot of the first dishes will be small bites of very typical Spanish foods,” added Sasso. “We want it to feel like you’re at a tapas bar in Spain, presented with a ton of small plates that you can share with the people next to you.”

