MHA Moves to Thursday to Saturday Format for 2020

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) is set for its 35th anniversary trade show and conference in 2020, moving to a new innovative Thursday to Saturday format in Orlando, Florida from March 26 to 28.

The not-for-profit MHA will kick things off on Thursday evening with its trademark opening night reception, which last year featured a cruise line chef culinary showcase.

Friday morning will follow with a breakfast presentation and full trade show day before the MHA’s trademark evening event.

Saturday follows with morning trade show hours and a hosted lunch event featuring speakers and a panel discussion.

“One of the MHA’s goals is to facilitate networking with our member community,” said Linda Pincus of AMI Duty Free, a major supplier of beverages and wine to the cruise industry. “Innovation means shaking up things up with a new Thursday to Saturday format."

Pincus said the MHA was the one annual event in the cruise industry bringing global partners together, including suppliers, distributors, and cruise lines.

“Attending MHA annually helps us maintain and our grow our cruise business,” she said. “We are able to explore other segments of the cruise industry, such as luxury and expedition markets. No technology replaces three days of personal interaction in business and casual settings.”