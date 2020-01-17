Maiden Call for MSC Orchestra in Namibia

The Port of Walvis Bay in Namibia welcomed the 2550-guest MSC Orchestra for a maiden call ceremony earlier this week.

Crests were exchanged onboard between the ship’s Master, Captain Nicola Gravante and Lucas Kufana, Port Captain, Namport.

The ship was on a five-night cruise from Cape Town to Namibia.

MSC also hosted more than 50 local travel agents onboard for a ship tour and presentation about the company’s future plans for the region.

She will operate from Durban for most of the summer season before returning in April to Venice via the Suez Canal as part of a 25-night grand voyage.

MSC will up capacity in South Africa for the 2020-2021 season, sending two ships to operate. The MSC Opera will homeport in Cape Town and the MSC Musica will be based in Durban for the season. MSC Cruises, through Kwazulu Cruise Terminal in November, started construction of a new multi-user cruise terminal in the port of Durban which is expected to be operational in January 2021.