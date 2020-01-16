Holland America Adds Greenland to Canada/New England for 2021

Holland America Line’s Canada & New England season will be beefed up in 2021 with the addition of three cruises that explore Greenland.

From April through October, guests can select from more than 13 unique Canada, New England and Greenland itineraries ranging from seven to 17 days — including a new roundtrip cruise from Boston, Massachusetts, that features Greenland, Newfoundland and New England.

To help drive bookings, Holland America Line is featuring an exclusive suite offer that includes free drinks, a free dining package and free gratuities when reserved by Feb. 28, 2020.

“With spectacular scenery in any season, close-to-home access for many of our guests and a thriving culinary and cultural scene, Canada and New England remains one of our most requested destinations,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “Adding Greenland to those itineraries makes them even more desirable because it’s so rarely visited on a cruise, and the natural beauty is a perfect complement to Canada and New England.”

Kicking off the season in April, the Amsterdam, Zaandam and Rotterdam sail a collection of 50 cruises that call at 23 exceptional ports on itineraries departing from Boston; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Montréal, Québec.

In addition to Greenland, the cruises call at some of the region’s most iconic destinations, including Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island, Maine’s spectacular Acadia National Park, Cape Breton’s incredible Bird Islands and Red Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The three new 17-day Greenland, Newfoundland & New England Discovery cruises aboard Rotterdam in July and August sail roundtrip from Boston. Ports include Paamiut, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik, Greenland; St. John’s, Red Bay, St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Bar Harbor, Maine.

The Amsterdam and Zaandam will continue cruising between Montréal and Boston in both the summer and fall, which will add three additional Canada & New England Discovery cruises and one additional Atlantic Coast sailing.

The Rotterdam takes over the 10-day Newfoundland & New England Discovery itineraries that now sail all the way to Montréal and include a late-night departure or overnight at Québec City, Québec.