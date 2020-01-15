Azamara Adds Free WhatsApp for Crew

Azamara is further reinforcing its commitment to connect “people to people,” according to a statement, by providing crew members with complimentary texting through WhatsApp, officially launching today.

As the first brand in their sector to offer this benefit, the Azamara crew will be provided with hassle-free communication to family and friends all across the world, the company said.

“At Azamara, we are lucky to have a crew that goes above and beyond each and every day, so it’s crucial for us to showcase our appreciation through added perks,” said Scott Daniels, AVP, Hotel Operations of Azamara. “Seamless communication is important when traveling, and we’re pleased our crew can stay connected with family and friends while aboard their home away from home.”



