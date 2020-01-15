TUI Eyes Strategic Expansion for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

TUI Group has released a statement noting it is evaluating its​ strategic expansion options for luxury and expedition brand Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. TUI owns Hapag-Lloyd, as well as TUI Cruises and Marella Cruises.

"Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has traditionally targeted guests in German-speaking countries. Demand for luxury cruises also exists in non-German-speaking markets," the company said.

"TUI believes various expansion and financial models are feasible to support Hapag-Lloyd’s expansion. In particular, TUI is in discussions about joint venture structures such as TUI Cruises," it continued, in a statement.

In line with group strategy, the transformation to a digital company has been initiated. At the same time TUI will continue the successful integrated model while moving ahead with the expansion of the hotels and cruise business at a lower level of capital intensity.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has two ultra-luxury ships in the Europa and Europa 2, while it took delivery of two new luxury expedition ships last year, the Hanseatic Nature and Hanseatic Inspiration. In 2021, the Bremen will leave the fleet and a third luxury expedition ship. the Hanseatic Spirit, is set to join the fleet.

The Europa 2 and Hanseatic Inspiration offer bilingual (English/German) programming, while the rest of the fleet is targeted at German-speaking guests.