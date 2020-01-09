MHA

Hurtigruten Rejects Claims of One Ocean Partnership

Fridtjof Nansen

Hurtigruten has issued a statement rejecting claims that it has entered into a partnership with One Ocean Expeditions (OOE), or that it has purchased any OOE assets or in any way is involved in what OOE describe as a “restructuring."

"We fully understand the stress the One Ocean Expeditions cancellations causes both agents and travelers. As a courtesy given the difficult situation, Hurtigruten has decided to offer guests who have been impacted by OOE cancellations the opportunity to book a Hurtigruten expedition cruise under “compassionate rates” on selected itineraries," the company said, in a statement sent to Cruise Industry News.

"We are truly sorry for the confusion the misleading communication depicting a partnership has caused to guests in an already difficult situation. But it is important for us to underline that the compassionate rate offer is made independently of OOE, and any booking or financial disputes remain with OOE and the traveler – and does not in any way involve Hurtigruten."

