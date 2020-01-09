One Ocean Expeditions Inks Deal With New Partner

One Ocean Expeditions has inked a deal with a new marketing partner to accommodate guests with forward bookings, according to a statement obtained by Cruise Industry News.

One Ocean did not reveal the partner, although industry insiders have told Cruise Industry News the company has held discussions with multiple expedition cruise lines about a takeover.

“We have agreed to a marketing relationship with another high-quality expedition operator which will provide you various options to continue your travel in your chosen destination for a discounted price.

“One Ocean has entered into a marketing partnership with a highly regarded company with more than 120 years of cruise and expedition experience,” said a statement One Ocean, which entered a restructuring phase in October following financial difficulties.

Responding to rumors in late December, a spokesperson from Hurtigruten told Cruise Industry News it had already offered guests who have been impacted by One Ocean cancellations the opportunity to book a Hurtigruten expedition cruise under “compassionate rates” on selected itineraries.

Hurtigruten is the only expedition operator with a history spanning 100 plus years, marking its 120th anniversary in 2013.

One Ocean has not sailed an expedition since October 2019 and the RCGS sits tied up and arrested in the port of Buenos Aires. The future of the ship remains a question mark.

In a statement One Ocean said booked passengers will be offered departures with its new partner company on a range of alternative sailings

If a booked guests requests a refund, One Ocean said it will soon enter a formal restructuring process that will allow creditors to seek “some form of payment.”