Los Angeles Plans Two New Cruise Terminals

The Port of Los Angeles has floated ideas for a new cruise terminal at Berths 46 and 50 in the Outer Harbor, said Marketing Manager Chris Chase.

The new facility will be able to accommodate cruise ships longer than 1,100 feet carrying more than 5,000 passengers. Due to the port’s seasonal cruise business, the new cruise facilities are expected to accommodate alternative uses when no cruise ships are in port. These alternatives may include filming, conferences, events and more.

‘Two Terminals’

“The idea is at this point two new terminals to handle the largest ships out there – minimum design is 5,000-plus passengers,” Chase said. “The work we’re doing is: How do we handle these larger ships in the future, and more of them?”

The 13-acre Outer Harbor site is on the tip of a peninsula just past a repair yard. It currently contains Berth 46 and Berth 50, used only in overflow situations. The two large berths will require “some work” but will be the focal point of the development.

Berth 46 is a 900-foot concrete wharf with at-berth water depth exceeding 45 feet. Berth 50 is up to 1,400 feet with minimum at-berth water depths of 35 to 45 feet.

“Ten years ago we identified this location for our waterfront environmental document., so it’s not a new revelation. We just finally appear to have a business case to justify having some investment in that location,” Chase said.

The new facilities will need to offer shoreside power. It will also feature 14 acres for off-site parking.

Numbers

Los Angeles has seen a jump in cruise calls and passenger numbers over last year – 650,000 in 2019 from 124 ship visits. That’s up from 518,904 on 111 calls in 2018. Estimates for 2020 top 705,000 on 126 calls.

Looking forward, the port expects 775,000 passengers by 2022 from 135 calls. The port expects to break 1 million passengers by 2025. It’s a mark LA hasn’t reached since 2008 when 1,195,897 passengers arrived on 265 sailings