Jalesh Cruises Promises Second Ship by October

Indian cruise operator Jalesh Cruises, owned by Essel Group, may be doubling capacity as soon as this October, citing robust demand in India.

"We witnessed huge demand since Karnika sailed from Mumbai on April 17, 2019. We are witnessing huge growth in bookings. In this calendar year we expect minimum 35 to 40 percent growth in bookings from last year," Jalesh Cruises Strategic Advisor Rajiv Duggal said in an interview with The Economic Times in India.

A ship was not named.

Jalesh Cruises took delivery of the Karnika in Singapore last March as the vessel wrapped up her P&O Australia career as the Pacific Jewel.

The ship sails from Mumbai and Goa and also rotates to the Middle East, offering itineraries calling on Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Muscat and Sir Ban Yas Island.