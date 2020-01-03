U.S. CBP: Crew Shore Leave Is Case-by-Case

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency is determining shore leave permissions on a case-by-case basis for crew on cruise ship calls in U.S. ports, according to a spokesperson.

Missing crew in New York forced new rules in October, with new temporary restriction regarding crew shore leave put in place.

The new temporary rule said crewmembers had to have completed five contracts to be eligible for shore leave.

That restriction has since been rescinded, the CPB told Cruise Industry News.

Late in 2019, Crew Center also reported that some crew from Saga’s Spirit of Discovery were denied shore leave during an overnight call.

Crew with more than two Saga contracts or officers with three stripes were allowed shore leave, Crew Center reported.

“Currently, there are no U.S. Customs and Border Protection restrictions at seaports across the U.S. specific to your inquiry,” the CPB told Cruise Industry News in an emailed statement. “All shore leave permissions or restrictions at Ports of Entry are determined on a case-by-case basis.”