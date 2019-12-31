The Most Exciting Ships of the Decade

The cruise fleet grew from 281 ships in service in 2010 to over 400 in 2019, according to the Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

With over 100 new ships introduced over the last decade, here are 10 that stand out the most:

Quantum of the Seas

Debuting in 2014, the Quantum of the Seas ushered in Royal Caribbean’s newest class of ships. With several technological advances, the vessel was considered world’s first smart ship.

The 4,000-guest Quantum introduced the first sky diving simulator at sea, a smart check-in process and the first robot bartenders.

MSC Seaside

The MSC Seaside stole the show in 2017, with a new format that brought passengers closer to the sea.

The Seaside presented unique features such as a sea-level promenade that circumnavigates the sides of the ship with outdoor spaces, shops and restaurants.

Celebrity Edge

The Celebrity Edge introduced new interior designs as well as attractions such as the Magic Carpet, an exterior platform that can be raised or lowered and has different functions depending on its position. The Edge also introduced the concept of "infinity balconies," staterooms extending to the edge of the ship with a large retractable glass walls.

Le Lapérouse

Le Lapérouse was the first of a series of 180-guest Explorer-class vessels from Ponant, offering a luxury expedition product. The vessel also introduced an underwater lounge. Located eight feet beneath the water line, the space allows guests to experience the subaquatic world through sight, sound and feel.

AIDAnova

The first LNG-fueled cruise ship, the AIDAnova was introduced in 2018 is the first in Carnival Corporation's XL-class ship platform.

Disney Dream

Following its original two ships, Disney introduced the Dream and Fantasy at the start of the decade. Interiors are based on Disney movies and characters. The two newbuilds grew Disney's capacity by more than 100 percent.

Seven Seas Explorer

The Seven Seas Explorer was the first new ship built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises since 2006 and was dubbed by the company as the most luxurious ship in the world. The 750-guest vessel introduced one of the industry’s biggest cabins that includes a private spa.

Viking Star

The first ship of 16 ships in a series for Viking Ocean Cruises, the 930-guest Viking Star led the river brand's entrance into the ocean market in 2015 and the rest is history. With a Scandinavian interior design, the vessel was inspired by Viking’s river ships.

Greg Mortimer

Built in China, the Greg Mortimer is the first in SunStone’s Infinity Class for the expedition cruise market. Six more ships are confirmed to follow and a series of up to 10 newbuilds could be built in China by SunStone for charter clients by 2023.

Royal Princess

Built in 2013, the Royal Princess introduced a new class of ships for Princess Cruises from Fincantieri. Among the innovations introduced by the ship was the SeaWalk, a glass-bottomed deck.