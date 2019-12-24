Crystal Endeavor in the Water at MV Werften

The Crystal Endeavor touched water for the first time at MV Werften as the 200-guest luxury expedition ship was launched from the yard's building hall successfully.

The ship is set to be delivered in January and will start revenue service in Japan in August following a series of private charters and events. Come August, Captain Thomas Larsen will bring out the ship, which will embark on her maiden voyage from Tokyo in August of 2020.

The first ocean-going ship completed by Genting's shipyard group in Germany, the Endeavor is 19,800 tons with capacity for 200 guests.

Crystal is promising the most spacious suites in expedition cruising, featuring private verandah’s and butler service for every suite. Luxury touches include king-sized beds; walk-in closets; heated storage for drying parkas; spa-like bathrooms with adjustable heated floors, dual vanities, anti-fog mirrors and rain-showerheads.

Technical details include ambient lighting, interactive streaming TVs and bedside iPads in every suite that offer voyage information and numerous international daily newspapers.

The 100 suites will include two Crystal Penthouse Suites (985 sq. ft. to 1,130 sq. ft.), eight Penthouse Suites (457 sq. ft.) and 90 Deluxe Suites (304 sq. ft.). The larger of the two Crystal Penthouse Suites features a two-bedroom layout, while the other one-bedroom plan connects to an adjacent Deluxe Suite through an adjoining entry. Both offer dedicated dining areas and butler’s prep space for in-suite dining from any of Crystal Endeavor’s Michelin-level eateries. The Penthouse Suites and Deluxe Suites offer separated sleeping and sitting areas, private verandahs and desk vanity areas.

