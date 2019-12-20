Princess Cruises Sails Longest Taiwan Season in 2020

Princess Cruises has announced that the Majestic Princess will be homeporting for a six-month season in Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan in 2020. This is the longest season that the Majestic Princess will be based in Keelung. The ship will offer 38 voyages from late March to August carrying over 150,000 guests to various destinations in Japan and South Korea.

In conjunction with this announcement, Princess will launch new services and enhanced experiences in 2020 including three cherry blossom themed cruises, calling in Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Nagasaki and Busan (South Korea). There will also be limited-edition "cherry blossom sweets," including cherry blossom themed pudding, pink cheesecake, and ice cream. In the main dining room, every guest will be able to enjoy a special, three-course set from chef Curtis Stone on these sailings.

In April 2020, the Medallion Net will be launched on the Majestic Princess when she is Taiwan.

Princess stated that the brand has experienced tremendous growth in Asia in six years of homeporting in the region – in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore. In 2018, the cruise line carried over 394,000 passengers in Asia and in the same year, three ships – the Majestic, Sun and Diamond Princess – were deployed to Taiwan for the first time. From 2014 to 2018, Princess said it increased its itineraries 6.5 times, and passenger numbers nearly 10-fold in Taiwan.

“Sailings in Taiwan have become popular with our guests from Asia who love the street food, night markets, natural beauty and shopping. Taiwan sailings are also appealing for guests who want to visit Japan and South Korea, with cruises offering many shore excursions to experience the sights and sounds of these countries,” said Farriek Tawfik, director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises has also announced the naming of Taiwanese singing star Selina Jen as its 2020-2021 Brand Ambassador for Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Selina is a member of the all-female singing group S.H.E. from Taiwan, an actress and television hostess. With Selena as brand ambassador, Princess said itaims to reach new audiences who may have never considered cruising as a holiday option before.

Photo: Taiwan mascot Stanley welcomes the Majestic Princess to Keelung.