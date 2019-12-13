Galveston and Royal Caribbean Sign Long-Term Agreement for New Terminal

The Port of Galveston has signed a long-term contract with Royal Caribbean Cruises for a new $100 million cruise terminal.

Through the public-private partnership, Royal Caribbean will build the terminal, then lease it from the port for an initial term of 20 years, with four 10-year extension options, according to a statement.

The two-story terminal will have a footprint of approximately 170,000 square feet on 10 acres in the eastern section of the port known as Pier 10.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2020. Anticipated to open in fall 2021,

Improvements to the pier bulkhead and apron will be made to safely accommodate the cruise line’s largest vessels. In addition, a staging and loading area, bus and taxi staging areas and substantial parking will be constructed.

“This is historic moment, not only for the port but for Galveston. This partnership will bring economic growth to the region and the state by generating new jobs, spending and tax revenues. It also will bring more visitors to the island, a popular tourist destination,” said Port Director/CEO Rodger Rees. “Galveston is on course to become a global destination for cruising, and we are thankful for partners like Royal Caribbean.”

“We are excited to partner with the Port of Galveston to develop a world-class facility which will allow us to sail our newest, largest and most innovative ships from Texas starting with Allure of the Seas, one of the largest ships in the world,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “The new terminal will allow us to increase our guests to the region by 50% generating a $100 million economic impact within the first year of operation.”

In November 2021, the newly completed terminal will welcome the Allure of the Seas following her $165 million amplification. The Allure will sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries from Galveston.