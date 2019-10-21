Carnival Corp Launches Remote Global Learning Platform

Carnival Corporation today announced it has launched the Global Learning and Development Information System (GLADIS), providing employees convenient access to training resources for continuous learning and professional development, according to a statement.

GLADIS is a single remote learning system capable of operating without internet access to deliver the company's more than 100,000 shipboard employees a consistent experience, real-time tracking of training requirement completion and greater efficiency in records management and reporting, the company said.

GLADIS will be continuously populated with both brand-specific and corporatewide content, including videos, instructor-led presentations, assessments and podcasts, promoting a greater focus on individual performance, competency mapping and advancement programs through targeted training.

Currently, with the shipboard training server installed on all ships in the global fleet, the company remains on track for the full implementation and usage of the training system by the end of 2019.

"The development and implementation of our new training technology tools further enhances our abilities to help provide a lifelong learning process and enhanced learning culture, and how we support and foster learning and development of shipboard employees," said John Allen, director of maritime training professional development.

In addition to GLADIS, the company also recently launched CrewTube, a smartphone and tablet application for download featuring video content focused on the onboarding process for new shipboard employees and utilizing the crew's predominant means of communication and information access to help with familiarization, preparation and awareness of life onboard, shipboard operations and Health, Environmental, Safety and Security (HESS) policies prior to joining a ship.