Maiden Call By Norwegian Joy in Acapulco

The Norwegian Joy made her maiden call in Acapulco this week, repositioning from the West Coast to the Caribbean after her first Alaska season.

The Joy is sailing a 17-day cruise that started in Los Angeles, calling in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Puerto Quetzal, transiting the Panama Canal, and Aruba, before concluding in Miami.

During the winter season, the Joy will be sailing a combination of Mexican Riviera and Panama Canal cruises. Next summer, she returns to the Alaska, sailing from Seattle.

Acapulco is expecting a total of 30 calls this year, up from 25 in 2018. Next year, Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa is also scheduled to call.

While continuing its work to attract more ships, Acapulco’s main cruise customer is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings with ships from the Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas brands, according to Alex Casarrubias, port director, told Cruise Industry News.

Additional calls this year include Phoenix Reisen, Fred. Olsen, Ponant, and Cruise & Maritime Voyages.