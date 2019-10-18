Advertisement

Maiden Call By Norwegian Joy in Acapulco

Alex Casarrubias, port director, Acapulco, and Captain Håkan Svedung of the Norwegian Joy, exchanging plaques.

The Norwegian Joy made her maiden call in Acapulco this week, repositioning from the West Coast to the Caribbean after her first Alaska season.

The Joy is sailing a 17-day cruise that started in Los Angeles, calling in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Puerto Quetzal, transiting the Panama Canal, and Aruba, before concluding in Miami.

During the winter season, the Joy will be sailing a combination of Mexican Riviera and Panama Canal cruises. Next summer, she returns to the Alaska, sailing from Seattle.

Acapulco is expecting a total of 30 calls this year, up from 25 in 2018. Next year, Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa is also scheduled to call.

While continuing its work to attract more ships, Acapulco’s main cruise customer is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings with ships from the Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas brands, according to Alex Casarrubias, port director, told Cruise Industry News.

Additional calls this year include Phoenix Reisen, Fred. Olsen, Ponant, and Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

120 Ships | 261,852 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Brookes Bell
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide