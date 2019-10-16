Sparking torch in hand, Windstar Cruises president John Delaney made the final cut to the hull of the Star Breeze at Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo today as Windstar's lengthening project gets into full swing.

The months-long drydock will add room for 100 more guests, but also a host of further upgrades: two new restaurants, a new pool, a new spa, and countless technical advancements, including complete engine replacements when the ship debuts early next year.

After the cut, Fincantieri crews were balancing the 4,000 ton fore section on 12 skid plates.

Once the load is perfectly balanced the section will be moved about 50 centimeters and then rechecked. Overnight it will be moved forward to make room for the new 25.6-meter-long mid-section, Delaney said.

Delaney praised the shipyard for its expertise as well as its speed. Crews were working in three shifts around the clock to meet the massive scope of work.

"It was real darn impressive to see how much they'd done," he said. "I actually walked under the ship today and I have to tell you it was a little creepy."

Windstar's $250 million Star Plus Initiative will see the Seattle-based company lengthen its three Star-class ships, placing a new midsection in each of them.