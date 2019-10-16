Atlas Ocean Voyages Selects Rescompany Systems

Rescompany Systems (Resco) has announced a partnership with Atlas Ocean Voyages to supply the new adventure cruise company’s booking platform for the Mystic Cruises brand.

The agreement includes Resco’s Central Reservations (CRS) Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Agency Web & Manifest Portals and Business Intelligence modules, according to a press release.

“We looked at a variety of solutions and Resco offered the customizations and scalability that our small-ship luxury adventure cruise brand needs,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We look forward to opening our reservations using Resco’s Central Reservations system.”