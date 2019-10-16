Revealed: Global Dream Hull Art

Genting Cruise Lines as unveiled Global Dream’s hull artwork, “A Dream Through Time and Space."

Shanghai native and London-based Illustrator Shan Jiang was commissioned to create the latest chapter of the Dream Cruises hull art romance for the new 5,000-guest 208,000-ton ship.

Having worked with a variety of notable companies and publications, Shan’s work is strongly influenced by his home city of Shanghai; its skyscrapers and bungalows, contemporary concepts and traditional superstitions and flourishing subcultures, the company said.

The hull art continues the epic journey of the mermaid and the astronaut as they seek to satisfy their boundless curiosity and explore an infinite universe driven by the desire for the extraordinary, the company said, in a statement.

"Embodying the independent and fearless spirit of a new generation of traveller, the two worlds of the mermaid and astronaut blend together, resulting in a new way to explore the seven seas– one that combines age-old maritime tradition with space-age technology," Dream Cruises announced, in a statement.

Dream also confirmed the new ship would visit Singapore in early 2021 on her repositioning cruise from MV Werften.

“Singapore has been an important homeport for Genting Cruise Lines over the last 26 years and we are pleased to announce that Global Dream will celebrate her inaugural arrival in Singapore in Q2 2021 during her relocation cruise from Germany to Asia,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines. “We greatly appreciate and look forward to the continued support from the Singapore Tourism Board and our partners from Singapore and across the region.

“Having just celebrated our 25th Anniversary in Singapore last year, we are excited to return with the unveiling of Global Dream’s hull artwork at this year’s ITB Asia in Singapore. As arguably the most identifiable feature of a cruise ship, the hull artwork is another important milestone in the development of any cruise ship and will set the personality of the ship when she launches,” added Zhu. “The new hull artwork provides a fresh take on our beloved mermaid and astronaut characters and captures the adventurous spirit and sense of modernity that will be the hallmarks of Global Dream’s essence.”