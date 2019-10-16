Quark Offers Surprise Flash Sale for Antarctica

Quark Expeditions has announced a one-week-only Antarctica flash sale with up to 50 percent off remaining cabins on voyages for their upcoming 2019-2020 sailing season.

The flash sale runs from Tuesday, October 15, 2019 to Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and offers savings on voyages departing between November 2019 and March 2020, according to a press release.

“We pride ourselves in offering the best experiences to our travelers and are delighted to make this exclusive flash sale available to the public,” said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President, Sales for Quark Expeditions.

“Savings are now possible for trips departing this November- which is a spectacular time to visit the Antarctica as snow and ice are pristine, wildlife is abundant and we can offer more adventure options than any other time of year,” continued Lennartz.

Quark is offering discounts of up to 50 percent off select 11- and 12-day Antarctic Explorer voyages, and up to 50 percent off eight-day Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake expeditions.

Other offers include up to 40 percent off a 16-day South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula Penguin Safari; 50 percent off a 20-day Falklands, South Georgia, and Antarctica: Explorers and Kings cruise; and a 25 percent discount offered on a 23-day Epic Antarctica itinerary.