Bahamas Paradise Brings Cruise and Stay Program to Nassau

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced that its Cruise & Stay program is coming to Nassau.

Earlier this month, the company introduced Nassau as a second destination, joining Grand Bahama Island.

Guests can now extend their cruise with a resort vacation at a number of properties, including the all-inclusive Meliá Nassau Beach Resort at Cable Beach, SLS at Baha Mar and Comfort Suites on Paradise Island.

In return, travel advisors receive a base commission of 15 percent, with no non-commissionable fees, according to a press release.

“We greatly appreciate our valued travel advisor partners for helping make the Cruise & Stay Program a success on Grand Bahama Island over the years, and we are excited to introduce the program on Nassau – creating an additional way for them to drive bookings and increase overall revenue,” said Francis Riley SVP sales & marketing of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “With this program, and with the support of our travel advisor partners, we will be a major driver of economic support for Nassau, bringing hundreds of thousands of tourists each year to Nassau-based hotels, benefitting the island’s post-Hurricane Dorian recovery effort.”

Beginning on October 14, travelers can enjoy two ways to get away to Nassau, with either a two-night cruise onboard the Grand Classica or through the Cruise & Stay program, which allows them the chance to extend their time on the island for up to six nights,

Bahamas Paradise is also offering booking perks through December 31. This includes a free specialty dinner on the first night at sea, five free drinks per stateroom, a free wine tasting onboard, and 400 Paradise Reward points towards a free cruise. Kids also eat and sail free.