Keel Laid for 2021 AIDA Newbuild, Now Named AIDAcosma

The first building-block for AIDA Cruises’ second LNG-powered cruise ship, named AIDAcosma, was put in place at the Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock on October 15.

The ship will be based out of Kiel for its inaugural summer 2021 season, sailing to the Norwegian fjords and the Baltic Sea.

Two trainees, Charleen Hoffmann (AIDA Cruises) and Kenny Schaft (Meyer Werft shipyard) placed the traditional lucky coin beneath the first of a total of 90 blocks, according to a statement.

Together with the Managing Director of the Meyer Werft shipyard Tim Meyer and the head of the Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock Manfred Ossevorth, AIDA President Felix Eichhorn welcomed numerous guests from the world of politics and business including Birgit Hesse, President of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state parliament, Rostock’s Mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen, and the President of Rostock’s municipal assembly Regine Lück.

AIDA President Felix Eichhorn said: "With AIDAcosma we are consistently continuing our sustainable growth. The keel-laying of our second LNG-powered cruise ship here in Rostock is also an expression of our company’s economic and innovative power in Rostock and throughout northern Germany.

"AIDA stands for some 8,200 direct and indirect jobs with our suppliers here in the north. With our investments in the development and use of sustainable technologies, we are providing key momentum for research and science clusters throughout Germany.

The AIDAcosma will span 20 decks and offer 2,600 staterooms at 183,900 tons.