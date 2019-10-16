Silversea Announces First Cruises for Silver Dawn

Silversea Cruises has launched five new itineraries for Silver Dawn as the Fincantieri-built, 596-guest vessel will depart Civitavecchia (Rome) on September 22, 2021, spending her inaugural season in the Mediterranean, before crossing to Fort Lauderdale.

The new ship is a sister vessel to the Silver Muse and Silver Moon, which is set to launch in 2020.

Part of Silversea’s new collection of voyages for summer 2021 and winter 2021-2022, Silver Dawn’s inaugural season will include the following itineraries:

Civitavecchia (Rome) to Venice – September 22-October 1, 2021

Guests sailing aboard Silver Dawn’s inaugural voyage will spend nine nights with the ship calling in Italy, Greece, Montenegro and Croatia on a cruise sailing on September 22, 2021. Departing from Civitavecchia (Rome), travelers will enjoy an overnight in Sorrento, before setting sail for Siracusa in Sicily. The Silver Dawn will then sail to Corfu for an overnight call, ahead of Kotor, Dubrovnik and Split, before arriving in Venice on October 1.

Venice – Piraeus (Athens) – October 1-October 13, 2021

Departing Venice on October 1, the Silver Dawn will call in Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Argostoli on Cephalonia, Souda Bay in Crete, and Rhodes, before spending an overnight in Istanbul. Calls in Dikili and Kusadasi precede guests’ arrival in Piraeus (Athens) on October 13, 2021.

Piraeus (Athens) to Barcelona – October 13-October 23, 2021

From Piraeus (Athens), the Silver Dawn will call in Santorini, Valletta, Giardini Naxos (Taormina) in Sicily, Sorrento, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Livorno, before an overnight call in Monte Carlo. The Silver Dawn will arrive in Barcelona on October 23, 2021.

Barcelona to Lisbon – October 23-November 2, 2021

Departing Barcelona on October 23, this 10-night cruise calls in Spain, Morocco and Portugal. Calls in Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Cartagena, Malaga, and Cadiz are followed by Casablanca, Tangier, and Lisbon.

Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale – November 2-November 15, 2021

The ship's inaugural crossing of the Atlantic Ocean sails from Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale with an overnight in San Juan.

“Inspired by the incredibly successful design of Silversea’s Silver Muse, our new Silver Dawn will bring innovation to ultra-luxury travel when she launches in September 2021,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Guests have shared exceptional feedback on our beloved flagship. With the launch of Silver Dawn’s new itineraries, and with such an immersive array of experiences to be enjoyed across the Mediterranean on our pioneering new ship, we are sure our guests will love the chance to experience the new standard in ultra-luxury cruising.”