Costa Adds Calls to Cagliari and Palermo

Costa Cruises has announced a number of itinerary adjustments, starting with the Costa Smeralda, which will call in Cagliari every Thursday for the summer 2020 cruise season, replacing La Spezia.

The one-week itinerary round-trip from Savona will include Savona (Saturday), Marseilles (Sunday), Barcelona (Monday), Palma de Mallorca (Tuesday), Cagliari (Thursday) and Civitavecchia (Friday).

From October 2020 to April 2021, Palermo will replace Cagliari for a total of 28 calls.

In addition to the Costa Smeralda,the Costa Diadema will also be calling at Palermo every Tuesday from April to the end of September 2020, while during the winter of 2020-2021, the Costa Fortuna will arrive every Friday.

Overall, Costa said it is adding 77 calls into Palermo between January 2020 and April 2021.

There are also adjustments to the Costa Pacifica's deployment as she will call in Catania instead of Cagliari every Wednesday from June 2020 to November 2020, with the following itinerary: Genoa, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Malta, Catania and Civitavecchia. It adds a total of 36 more calls in Catania for Costa.

“Sicily and Sardinia are two regions where the demand for Costa cruises is growing all the time. The changes we have made to the 2020-2021 itineraries will allow our Sicilian and Sardinian customers to leave comfortably from a port near home to experience the truly innovative product offered by the Costa Smeralda, which represents the best of Italian cruising hospitality. Furthermore, for guests embarking onboard Costa Smeralda in other ports, Cagliari and Palermo are two extremely attractive destinations that will further enrich their holiday experience," said Neil Palomba, president of Costa Cruises.