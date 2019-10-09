Carnival Ecstasy Undergoing October Drydock

The Carnival Ecstasy arrived in Freeport on Monday to undergo an extensive drydock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, becoming the first cruise ship to utilize the facility since Hurricane Dorian, according to a statement,

The nearly two-week-long renovation will add a Bonsai Sushi Express eatery, a new video arcade, a new Dreams Studio photo venue, and upgrades to the ship’s retail shops.

These enhancements are in addition to routine maintenance throughout the vessel as well as the replacement of carpeting, tile work and furniture as needed, according to a statement.

“We’re very proud to be the first cruise ship to return to the Grand Bahama Shipyard post-Dorian as we are happy to assist in the economic recovery of the Bahamas, a valuable partner for Carnival for many decades,” said Lisa McCabe, Carnival’s vice president of hotel refurbishment.

Following the drydock, Carnival Ecstasy will resume its year-round schedule of four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas from Jacksonville, Fla., beginning Oct. 17.



