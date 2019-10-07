MSC Meraviglia Becomes Biggest Ship to Call in Manhattan

The MSC Meraviglia made history in the early hours of Monday morning, October 7, as she became the largest cruise ship to dock in New York City as she berthed at the north end of Pier 88 at Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

"We are so thrilled to welcome MSC Meraviglia, a truly beautiful ship, to the U.S. as she marks another major milestone for MSC Cruises in the North American market,” said Ken Muskat, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises (USA). “Due to significant demand, for the first time in MSC Cruises history we now have four distinct ships sailing in the region as MSC Meraviglia joins MSC Seaside, MSC Armonia and MSC Divina. With each ship offering its own unique design and guest experience inspired by our European heritage, we look forward to providing travelers with even more choice and variety to best fit their vacation needs.”

Designed to sail in all seasons and climates, the the MSC Meraviglia will begin her North America program with three cruises from New York, including two itineraries to New England and Canada and one repositioning to her new homeport in Miami.

On her first Caribbean sailing, departing from NYC on October 28, the MSC Meraviglia will be the first ship to call on Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ new g private island destination in the Bahamas opening November 9, 2019.

From November 10, 2019 through April 5, 2020, MSC Meraviglia will sail two different seven-night western Caribbean itineraries visiting ports in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Mexico, Belize, Honduras and The Bahamas.

Following her inaugural season in Miami, MSC Meraviglia will then return to Northern Europe for summer 2020, from April to September.

Upon returning to the U.S. in October 2020, the MSC Meraviglia will once again do three 10-night sailings from New York to Canada & New England before then homeporting back in Miami for seven-night Caribbean sailings.