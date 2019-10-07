Advertisement

Costa Smeralda Leaves Meyer Turku for Sea Trials

The new LNG-fueled Costa Smeralda has left the Meyer Turku shipyard for her first series of sea trials, according to the yard.

The 5,224-guest Costa vessel is being built at a cost of $950 million and is on Carnival's next-generation Excel-class ship platform.

The Costa Smeralda’s first cruise will now be departing from Savona on November 30, 2019, as the ship is slightly delayed.

The Smeralda will sail from Savona on weekly itineraries, departing every Saturday. It will also call in La Spezia on Fridays. Other calls include Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Civitavecchia.

