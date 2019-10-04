Next Princess Newbuild to Carry Name Discovery Princess

Princess Cruises today announced its 2021 newbuild will carry the name Discovery Princess when she debuts in November 2021. Of note, the delivery has been moved up from a previously announced 2022 date.

The sixth Royal-class ship is currently under construction at Fincantieri.

The 3,660-guest Medallion Class Discovery Princess is scheduled to debut on Nov. 3, 2021, on a seven-day Mediterranean & Aegean inaugural cruise from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Athens.

“Discovery Princess will take our guests on the most memorable vacations of their lifetime introducing them to new sights, new cultures, and new experiences onboard every voyage,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Discovery is both an expression of our brand as well as an important aspect of our guest experience. We know Discovery Princess will offer our guests cruise vacations that create memories they will cherish for a lifetime and we’re proud to mark a major milestone basing our newest ship on the West Coast.”

The inaugural season for Discovery Princess includes 30 departures on 21 unique itineraries to more than 50 destinations in 23 countries.

Among the highlights:

Mediterranean: Eight itinerary options in the Mediterranean, sailing to 19 destinations in eight countries, and ranging in length from seven to 21 days. Guests can choose to sail from Rome, Athens or Barcelona. More Ashore late-night calls are offered in Barcelona, Genoa (Milan), and Mykonos on select itineraries. Cruise departure dates: Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2021.

Caribbean: Six holiday voyages, ranging from four, eight or 16 days, cruising to eight destinations in seven countries visiting the Eastern Caribbean with a new port of call in Tortula and Southern Caribbean sailing to all three ABC islands. Cruise departure dates: Dec. 9, 13, 21, 29, 2021.

South America: Sailing to 22 destinations in 11 countries on six departures, including a 50-day voyage from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles. More Ashore late night calls include Rio de Janeiro (overnight), Buenos Aires and Lima (overnight). Departure dates: Jan. 6, 24, Feb. 7, 2022.

Mexico and the California Coast: Discovery Princess makes her West Coast debut in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. Guests can set sail to the sunny beaches of Mexico on a 5-day cruise with an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas or on a 7-day Mexican Riviera cruise. Guest can then enjoy the beauty of the scenic California coastline on a 7-day Classic California Coast with More Ashore in San Francisco and San Diego including the unique experiences of sailing under the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Departure dates: March 1, 6, 13, April 3, 10, and May 1, 2022.