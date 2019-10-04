Coco Beach Club Set to Debut for Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International has announced the Coco Beach Club at its Perfect Day at CocoCay private island.

Coco Beach will feature the first cabanas over water in The Bahamas, and will have a capacity of 450 guests in total, according to a press release.

Available to book now - the private, premium area will include 20 floating cabanas, and 10 landside cabanas each accommodating up to eight guests.

There will also be a club house, 2,626 sq. ft oceanfront infinity pool, complimentary dining at The Grille at Coco Beach Club, day beds, and elevated amenities and services.

To gain access to Coco Beach Club, guests sailing to Perfect Day at CocoCay can book in advance for a fee on the cruise planner.